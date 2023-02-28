Assam Career Apply online for 57 Lecturer vacancies in AESRB

Applications are invited for 57 vacant teaching positions under Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board (AESRB).

Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board (AESRB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 57 vacant positions of Lecturer (Non-Technical) in Government Polytechnics of Assam.

Name of post : Lecturer (Non-Technical) in Government Polytechnics of Assam

No. of posts : 57

Discipline wise vacancies :

Physics : 16

Chemistry : 15

Mathematics : 9

English : 6

Humanities (Commerce) : 11

Qualification:

A. Level 9A- Master’s degree in appropriate subject with First class or equivalent at Bachelor’s or Master’s level.

B. Level 10- A Master’s degree with First Class or equivalent in a relevant subject and must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET.

Scale of Pay:

A. Level – 9A : Rs.56,100 – Rs.1,77,500 plus other allowances as admissible under Rules.

B. Level 10 : Rs.57,700 – Rs.1,82,400 plus other allowances as admissible under Rules.

Age : The candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. rules

Selection Procedure : The Recruitment process will comprise of OMR-MCQ based Written Examination (75 Marks) and Teaching Proficiency Test (25 Marks).

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website of AESRB https://www.aesrb.in/ .

Last date for submission of online applications is up to March 13, 2023 ( 11:59 PM)

Application Fees : Applicants shall have to pay application fees of Rs.250.00 (For General candidates) and Rs.150.00 (For SC/ST/OBC candidates) through the payment gateway provided in the on-line portal only in the website of AESRB except BPL and PwBD candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here