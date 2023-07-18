Applications are invited for 56 vacant positions in National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Guwahati, Assam.

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 56 vacant administrative and technical positions in its Headquarters and different Centres spread all over the country.

Name of posts :

Scientist ‘C’

Scientist ‘B’

Workshop Superintendent

Assistant Director (Admn.)

Deputy Manager (Database)

Private Secretary

Sr. Technical Assistant

Sr. Technical Assistant (Store)

Sr. Technical Assistant (Civil)

Personnel Assistant

Senior Assistant

Senior Assistant (Accounts)

Junior Assistant

Driver

Electrician

Library Assistant

Multi Tasking Staff

No. of posts :

Scientist ‘C’ : 1

Scientist ‘B’ : 12

Workshop Superintendent : 2

Assistant Director (Admn.) : 1

Deputy Manager (Database) : 1

Private Secretary : 1

Sr. Technical Assistant : 7

Sr. Technical Assistant (Store) : 2

Sr. Technical Assistant (Civil) : 2

Personnel Assistant : 1

Senior Assistant : 4

Senior Assistant (Accounts) : 1

Junior Assistant : 5

Driver : 1

Electrician : 1

Library Assistant : 1

Multi Tasking Staff : 13

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of NIELIT (Please go through the detailed advertisement, the link of which is given below)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://register-delhi.nielit.gov.in/nielit23/ up to 13th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here