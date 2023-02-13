Assam Career Apply online for 5320 vacancies in Directorate of Elementary Education

Applications are invited for 5320 vacant teaching positions under Directorate of Elementary Education Assam.

The Directorate of Elementary Education Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 5320 vacant posts of Assistant Teachers in various Lower Primary & Upper Primary schools across Assam.

Name of post : Assistant Teacher for Lower Primary School

No. of posts : 3887

Scale of pay : Pay Band – 2 (PB-2) @ Rs. 14,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- plus Grade Pay and other allowances as admissible as per “The Assam Service (Revision of Pay) (Amendment) Rules, 2019”

Qualification & Experience :

(a) Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations 2002.

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-Year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-Year Diploma in Education (Special Education)

AND

(b) Passed in ATET/CTET for LPS

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Accountant, Computer Operator, JAA & Grade-IV vacancies in DTE

Name of post : Assistant Teacher & Science Teacher for Upper Primary School

No. of posts : 1433

Scale of pay : Pay Band – 2 (PB-2) @ Rs. 14,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- plus Grade Pay and other allowances as admissible as per “The Assam Service (Revision of Pay) (Amendment) Rules, 2019”

Qualification & Experience :

Assistant Teacher for Upper Primary School : Graduate from the UGC recognized University and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. (Special Education) and passed in ATET/ CTET for UPS.

Science Teacher for Upper Primary School : B. Sc. from the UGC recognized University and 2-year

Diploma in Elementary Education or B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. (Special Education) and passed in ATET/CTET for UPS (Science and Mathematics).

How to apply : Candidates can apply online in the official website of DEE, Assam, i.e.

https://dee.assam.gov.in from of 17th February, 2023 Midnight to 1st March, 2023 Midnight

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Astounding facts of the Shaligram Shilas or Stones that will be used to sculpt Lord Ram idol in Ayodhya