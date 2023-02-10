Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam.

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Accountant, Computer Operator, Junior Administrative Assistant (JAA) and Grade-IV on purely contractual basis initially for 11 (Eleven) months.

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) MCom from a recognized University with minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade

ii) Computer Certificate / Diploma of minimum six months duration with good knowledge of Tally software

Experience : Minimum 3 years of relevant post qualification working experience in budgeting, Accounting, financial management for large scale programmes/ projects etc. in reputed institutions/ organizations

Salary : Fixed Rs. 35,000/- per month with 3% of annual increment

Name of post : Computer Operator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BCA / BSc (IT) / BTech (IT) or equivalent degree from a recognized University / Institution with minimum of 60% marks or equivalent grade

Experience : Minimum 3 years of post qualification experience in IT domain specially in preparing IT strategy/ governance/ rolling IT implementation/ MIS, Data Analytics.

Salary : Fixed Rs. 25,000/- per month with 3% of annual increment

Name of post : Junior Administrative Assistant (Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Graduate in Commerce from a recognized University with minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade

ii) Computer Certificate / Diploma of minimum six months duration with good knowledge of Tally software

Experience : Minimum 2 years of relevant post qualification experience in budgeting/financial

management/accounts and audit, in the Government or the corporate sector.

Salary : Fixed Rs. 23,000/- per month with 3% of annual increment

Name of post : Junior Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Graduate in any stream from a recognized University with minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade

ii) Computer Certificate / Diploma of minimum six months duration with good knowledge of MS-Office, Internet, e-mail etc.

Experience : Minimum 2 years of relevant post qualification experience in the Government or the Corporate Sector in Office Administration/ File Management Office Correspondence.

Salary : Fixed Rs. 23,000/- per month with 3% of annual increment

Name of post : Grade-IV Staff

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : HSLC or equivalent examination passed with minimum 45 % marks (Maximum Qualification-Higher Secondary) in any stream from a recognized Institute / Board

Experience : Preference shall be given to applicants having experience in Government / Private sector

Salary : Fixed Rs. 15,000/- per month with 3% of annual increment

Age Limit : The maximum upper age limit of the applicant shall not exceed 40 years as on 1st January 2023

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://dte.assam.gov.in/

Opening of online application: 14th February, 2023

Last date of submission of application: 25th February, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

