Assam Career Apply online for 454 vacancies in SIPRD

Applications are invited for 454 vacant positions in State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development (SIPRD), Assam.

State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development (SIPRD), Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Block Coordinator, Block MIS Assistant cum Accountant and Faculty Member.

Name of post : Block Coordinator

No. of posts : 219

Qualification : Bachelor Degree from any recognized University in any discipline

Experience : Should have training / teaching experience in Government Institutions / Private Institutions of repute etc. with minimum period of 2 (two) years

Salary : Rs. 22,000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum age up to 40 years as on 01-01-2023.

Name of post : Block MIS Assistant cum Accountant

No. of posts : 219

Qualification :

Bachelor Degree in Commerce from recognized University.

Must possess Diploma in Computer Application (minimum duration of 6 months)

Experience : Minimum 1 year work experience in Accounts Keeping and in the field of IT/MIS

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum age up to 40 years as on 01-01-2023.

Name of post : Faculty Member

No. of posts : 16

Discipline wise vacancies :

Agriculture : 3

Economics : 1

Commerce : 2

Information Technology : 2

Social Work : 1

Sociology : 1

Political Science : 1

Rural Development : 2

Civil Engineering : 2

MBA (Finance) : 1

Qualification : Master Degree (regular course) from recognized university in the relevant disciplines. Applicants with Ph. D & NET qualification may be given preference.

Experience : Should have training / teaching experience in core subjects in Government Institutions / Private Institutions of repute etc. with minimum period of 2 (two) years

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum age up to 40 years as on 01-01-2023.

Selection Procedure : Objective type Written Test & Personal Interview

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://siprdassam-recruitment.in up to March 22, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here