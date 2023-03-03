Assam Career Apply online for 454 vacancies in SIPRD

Applications are invited for 454 vacant positions in State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development (SIPRD), Assam.
State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development (SIPRD), Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Block Coordinator, Block MIS Assistant cum Accountant and Faculty Member.
Name of post : Block Coordinator
No. of posts : 219
Qualification : Bachelor Degree from any recognized University in any discipline
Experience : Should have training / teaching experience in Government Institutions / Private Institutions of repute etc. with minimum period of 2 (two) years
Salary : Rs. 22,000/- per month
Age Limit : Maximum age up to 40 years as on 01-01-2023.
Name of post : Block MIS Assistant cum Accountant
No. of posts : 219
Qualification :
- Bachelor Degree in Commerce from recognized University.
- Must possess Diploma in Computer Application (minimum duration of 6 months)
Experience : Minimum 1 year work experience in Accounts Keeping and in the field of IT/MIS
Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month
Age Limit : Maximum age up to 40 years as on 01-01-2023.
Name of post : Faculty Member
No. of posts : 16
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Agriculture : 3
- Economics : 1
- Commerce : 2
- Information Technology : 2
- Social Work : 1
- Sociology : 1
- Political Science : 1
- Rural Development : 2
- Civil Engineering : 2
- MBA (Finance) : 1
Qualification : Master Degree (regular course) from recognized university in the relevant disciplines. Applicants with Ph. D & NET qualification may be given preference.
Experience : Should have training / teaching experience in core subjects in Government Institutions / Private Institutions of repute etc. with minimum period of 2 (two) years
Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month
Age Limit : Maximum age up to 40 years as on 01-01-2023.
Selection Procedure : Objective type Written Test & Personal Interview
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://siprdassam-recruitment.in up to March 22, 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here