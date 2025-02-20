Applications are invited for recruitment of 445 vacant positions or career in Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department Assam.

Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Veterinary Field Assistant (VFA).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Veterinary Field Assistant (VFA)

No. of posts : 445

Scale of Pay : Pay Band-2 of Rs. 14,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- + Grade Pay of Rs. 6,200/- plus other allowances as admissible from time to time

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification :

For Direct recruitment to the cadre of Veterinary Field Assistant, a candidate shall have to pass the examination in elementary knowledge Veterinary Science (One Year Training Course) from the recognized “School of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry” established by the Govt. of Assam at Ghungoor, Silchar and having passed HSSLC (Sc.) Examination with Biology as a subject as the basic qualification. This is as per Rule 8 of “The Assam Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Subordinate Service Rules, 2002”.

Age :

A Candidate should not be less than 18 years as on 01/01/2022 and more than 40 years of age as on 01/01/2025 as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. ABP.6/2016/51 dated 2nd September, 2020. The upper age limit is relaxable for the candidates of reserved categories as per existing provision. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates. The age limit of the candidates is on the basis of the HSLC Certificates/HSLC Admit Cards / Certificate of a recognized Board/Council. No other documents is acceptable in lieu thereof for the purpose

How to apply :

Candidates may apply in standard form as per part IX of the Assam Gazette for application along with testimonials and a self-addressed envelope affixing stamp of Rs. 5/- for communication. The duly filled in Application should be addressed to the Director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Assam, Chenikuthi, Guwahati-781003 and be submitted physically in the Drop Box during office hours on or before 6th March, 2025 (5.00 PM) at the Directorate or by Registered Post.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here