Assam Career : Apply online for 41 vacancies in TISS Guwahati

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 41 vacant non-teaching positions in its campuses at Mumbai (Main) and off-campuses at Guwahati, Tuljapur and Hyderabad.

Name of posts :

Registrar

Deputy Librarian

Assistant Registrar

Assistant Manager Publications

System Analyst cum Programmer

Health Officer

Field Work Coordinator

Section Officer

Section Officer (Security)

Programmer

Horticulturist

Senior Technical Assistant (SM&CS)

Stenographer Grade-II

Psychiatric Social Worker

Social Worker (with specialization in Counselling Mental Health)

Technical Assistant (SM&CS)

Technical Assistant (CC)

Stenographer Grade-III

Lower Division Clerk

Data Entry Operator

Telephone Operator

Project Sound Operator-cum-Electrician

No. of posts :

Registrar : 1

Deputy Librarian : 1

Assistant Registrar : 1

Assistant Manager Publications : 1

System Analyst cum Programmer : 1

Health Officer : 1

Field Work Coordinator : 1

Section Officer : 3

Section Officer (Security) : 1

Programmer : 1

Horticulturist : 1

Senior Technical Assistant (SM&CS) : 1

Stenographer Grade-II : 5

Psychiatric Social Worker : 1

Social Worker (with specialization in Counselling Mental Health) : 1

Technical Assistant (SM&CS) : 1

Technical Assistant (CC) : 1

Stenographer Grade-III : 4

Lower Division Clerk : 10

Data Entry Operator : 2

Telephone Operator : 1

Project Sound Operator-cum-Electrician : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of TISS

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://tiss.edu/ up to 26th June 2023

Application Fees : Rs. 1000/- for General, EWS and OBC categories and Rs. 500/- for SC / ST / PWD candidates. Fees must be submitted through online mode only

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here