Assam Career : Apply online for 35 vacancies in IIT Guwahati

Applications are invited for 35 vacant positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Technical Superintendent and Junior Assistant.

Name of post : Junior Technical Superintendent

No. of posts : 22

Qualification : B.Tech/BE/ Post Graduate Degree or B.Sc with 2 years’ relevant experience in appropriate field or Diploma in Engineering with 3 years’ relevant experience in appropriate field

with good academic record

Pay Matrix Level: 6 (As per 7th CPC)

Age Limit: Up to 30 years (No upper age limit for regular employees of IIT Guwahati and age relaxation for contractual employees shall be as per norms of the Institute).

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 13

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree with knowledge of computer office applications.

Pay Matrix Level: 3 (As per 7th CPC)

Age Limit: Up to 27 years (No upper age limit for regular employees of IIT Guwahati and age relaxation for contractual employees shall be as per norms of the Institute).

How to apply : Applicants should fill in the online application form provided in the link below:

https://online.iitg.ac.in/recruitment.

Last date of receipt of online application: 30.06.2023 till 5 P.M. (IST).

Application Fees : Applicants will have to make the payment of a non-refundable application fees through the online mode only. Fee payable by the applicant are as follows: Rs. 300/- (for General/ OBC candidates) and Rs. 150/- (for SC/ST/PwD candidates). Women applicants are exempted from payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here