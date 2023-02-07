Assam Career Apply online for 33 vacancies in Gauhati High Court

Applications are invited for 33 vacant positions in Gauhati High Court Assam.

Gauhati High Court Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 33 vacant posts in Grade-III of Assam Judicial Service.

Name of post : Grade-III of Assam Judicial Service

No. of posts : 33 [Unreserved : 18, SC : 4, ST(P) : 3, ST(H) : 8]

Scale of pay : Rs. 27,700-770-33,090-920-40,450-1080-44,770/- (subject to revision) per month plus other allowances as admissible under the Rules.

Qualification :

(i) Must be holder of a Degree in Law granted by a recognized university established by law in

India.

(ii) Must not have completed, as on the last date fixed for receipt of applications, 43 years of age

in the case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes and 38 years of

age in the case of others.

Selection Procedure : The Competitive Examination shall consist of a Preliminary Examination (Screening Test), a Main (Written) Examination and a Viva Voce/Interview

How to apply : Candidates who fulfill the requisite criteria can submit their online application forms through the website https://ghconline.gov.in from 3 PM of February 9, 2023 till 5 PM of February 24, 2023

Application Fees :

SC / ST : Rs. 250/-

PwBD (locomotor disabled) : NIL

All others : Rs. 500/-

Last date for payment of fees is February 28, 2023 till bank transaction hour

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

