Assam Career : Apply online for 24 vacancies in Assam Gas Company Limited

Applications are invited for 24 vacant positions in Assam Gas Company Limited.

Assam Gas Company Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Graduate Engineer Trainees and Management Trainees.

Name of post : Graduate Engineer Trainee (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 7

Qualification : B.E/B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering with 1st Class or minimum 60% from recognized Institute.

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Name of post : Graduate Engineer Trainee (Civil)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering with 1st Class or minimum 60% from recognized Institute.

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Name of post : Graduate Engineer Trainee (Electronics & Telecommunication)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : B.E/B.Tech in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering with 1st Class or minimum 60% from recognized Institute.

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Name of post : Graduate Engineer Trainee (Electrical)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : B.E/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering with 1st Class or minimum 60% from recognized Institute.

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Name of post : Management Trainee

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

i) B.E/B.Tech in any branch of Engineering with 1st Class or minimum 60% from recognized

Institute.

ii) Full time MBA/PGDM from recognized Institute with 1st Class or minimum 60% marks

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Name of post : Management Trainee (Sales & Marketing)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Full time MBA/PGDM with specialization in Sales & Marketing from recognized Institute with 1st Class or minimum 60% marks

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Name of post : Management Trainee (HR)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time MBA/PGDM with specialization in HRM/Personnel Management from recognized Institute with 1st Class or minimum 60% marks

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Name of post : Management Trainee

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

i) B.E/B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering with 1st Class or minimum 60% from recognized

Institute.

ii) Full time MBA/PGDM from recognized Institute with 1st Class or minimum 60% marks

Age Limit : Maximum 30 years as on 01/04/2023. Relaxations in age will be provided to the respective categories, as per the Govt. guidelines.

Selection Procedure : Candidates will be called for Written Test, and subsequently Personal Interview only on the basis of their declaration in the application form submitted

How to apply : Candidate(s) fulfilling all the above clearly laid down criteria will have to apply online only through the link on the Assam Gas Company Limited website (https://assamgas.org/) in the careers webpage from 05/05/2023 to 15/05/2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here