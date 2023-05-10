Assam Career : Apply online for 206 vacancies in Department of Housing & Urban Affairs

Applications are invited for 206 vacant positions in Department of Housing & Urban Affairs, Govt. of Assam.
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 206 vacant positions in Department of Housing & Urban Affairs, Govt. of Assam
Name of post : Urban Technical Officer (Junior Grade-III) as per Assam Urban Engineering Service
cadre under Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt. of Assam
No. of posts : 103
Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Rs.12,700/-
Qualification : Graduate in Engineering/Technology in Civil Engineering (Full Time) from any All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) recognized university/institution.
Name of post : Financial Management Officer (Junior Grade-II) as per Assam Urban Financial Service cadre under Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt. of Assam
No. of posts : 103
Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Rs.12,700/-
Qualification : Bachelor degree in commerce (B.Com) from any recognized University or Institute. Preference shall be given to candidates having qualification of Intermediate in Chartered Accountancy (CA-Inter) or Chartered Accountant (CA) from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)
Age : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as 0n 01/01/2023. The upper age limit is relaxable :
(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. up to 43 years.
(ii) By 3 years lor OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. up to 41 years
(iii) For Perons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) by 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and General Category of candidates
How to apply :
For the post of Urban Technical Officer, candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://apscrecruitment.in from 17th May 2023 to 16th June 2023
For the post of Financial Management Officer, candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://apscrecruitment.in from 16th May 2023 to 15th June 2023
Application Fees :
- General : Rs. 297.20
- SC/ST / OBC/ MOBC : Rs. 197.20
- BPL : Rs. 47.20
- PwBD : Rs. 47.20