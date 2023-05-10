Assam Career : Apply online for 206 vacancies in Department of Housing & Urban Affairs

Applications are invited for 206 vacant positions in Department of Housing & Urban Affairs, Govt. of Assam.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 206 vacant positions in Department of Housing & Urban Affairs, Govt. of Assam

Name of post : Urban Technical Officer (Junior Grade-III) as per Assam Urban Engineering Service

cadre under Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt. of Assam

No. of posts : 103

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Rs.12,700/-

Qualification : Graduate in Engineering/Technology in Civil Engineering (Full Time) from any All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) recognized university/institution.

Also Read : 5 powerful quotes of Rabindranath Tagore that can really lift up spirits

Name of post : Financial Management Officer (Junior Grade-II) as per Assam Urban Financial Service cadre under Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt. of Assam

No. of posts : 103

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Rs.12,700/-

Qualification : Bachelor degree in commerce (B.Com) from any recognized University or Institute. Preference shall be given to candidates having qualification of Intermediate in Chartered Accountancy (CA-Inter) or Chartered Accountant (CA) from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)

Age : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as 0n 01/01/2023. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. up to 43 years.

(ii) By 3 years lor OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. up to 41 years

(iii) For Perons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) by 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and General Category of candidates

Also Read : From Mukesh Ambani to Ratan Tata, AI images of famous billionaires at Met Gala

How to apply :

For the post of Urban Technical Officer, candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://apscrecruitment.in from 17th May 2023 to 16th June 2023

For the post of Financial Management Officer, candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://apscrecruitment.in from 16th May 2023 to 15th June 2023

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

SC/ST / OBC/ MOBC : Rs. 197.20

BPL : Rs. 47.20

PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1 , Link 2