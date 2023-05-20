Assam Career : Apply online for 20 vacancies in IIE Guwahati

Applications are invited for 20 vacant positions in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 20 vacant positions of Cluster Development Executive (CDE) and District Coordinators for Livelihood Development Project of Tribal beneficiaries of Assam under Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana (PMVDY).

Name of post : Cluster Development Executive (CDE)

No. of posts : 3

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Qualification: Graduate Degree from recognized college/ university preferably in Social Work / Rural Development, Development Studies & Social Sciences

Experience : At least 1 years of experience working in Social /Community development project, especially in livelihood development project. Having experience in carrying out activities such as formation of SGHs & its management, conduct capacity building training for SHGs, report writing, conduct survey & data collection etc.

Age Limit : 22-40 years

Also Read : Assam Career : Best tiffin food for working moms to take to their workplaces

Name of post : District Coordinators

No. of posts : 17

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- – 22,500/- per month

Qualification: Graduate Degree from recognized college/ university preferably in Social Work / Rural Development, Development Studies & Social Sciences

Experience : At least 2-5 years of experience working in Social /Community development project, especially in livelihood development project. Having experience in carrying out activities such as formation of SGHs & its management, conduct capacity building training for SHGs, report writing, conduct survey & data collection etc.

Age Limit : 22-40 years

Also Read : Assam Tourism : National parks that you must shortlist among the places to visit in Assam

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with self-attested copies of all relevant documents by email to recruitmentcell.iie@gmail.com or by post / courier to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Charali, Guwahati-29, Assam.

The last date of application submission on or before 29th May, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here