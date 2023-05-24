Assam Career : Apply online for 16 vacancies in CSIR-NEIST

Applications are invited for 16 vacant positions in Council of Scientific & Industrial Research- North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR-NEIST) Assam.

Council of Scientific & Industrial Research- North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR-NEIST) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 16 vacant project based positions.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Separation of industrial gases by thin-film nanocomposite and mixed matrix membranes

Essential Qualification : MTech in Chemical Engineering / Petroleum Engineering / Energy Science & Technology

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA for NET / GATE qualifiers & Rs. 25000/- per month + HRA for others

Age Limit : Maximum age 35 years

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 4

Name of project : CSIR-Floriculture Mission Phase II

Essential Qualification : MSc in Biological Sciences / Botany / Plant Breeding and Genetics / Life Sciences

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA for NET / GATE qualifiers & Rs. 25000/- per month + HRA for others

Age Limit : Maximum age 35 years

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 4

Name of project : CSIR-Floriculture Mission Phase II

Essential Qualification : MSc in Biological Sciences / Botany / Plant Breeding and Genetics / Life Sciences

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA for NET / GATE qualifiers & Rs. 25000/- per month + HRA for others

Age Limit : Maximum age 35 years

Name of post : Senior Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : CSIR-Floriculture Mission Phase II

Essential Qualification : PhD in Life Sciences / Biological Sciences / Botany / Plant Breeding and Genetics

Salary : Rs. 42000/- per month + HRA

Age Limit : Maximum age 40 years

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : CSIR-Floriculture Mission Phase II

Essential Qualification : MSc in Biological Sciences / Botany / Plant Breeding and Genetics / Life Sciences

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA for NET / GATE qualifiers & Rs. 25000/- per month + HRA for others

Age Limit : Maximum age 35 years

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : CSIR-Floriculture Mission Phase II

Essential Qualification : MSc in Zoology / Agriculture Entomology

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA for NET / GATE qualifiers & Rs. 25000/- per month + HRA for others

Age Limit : Maximum age 35 years

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : CSIR-Floriculture Mission Phase II

Essential Qualification : MBA / MSc in Agriculture Extension

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA for NET / GATE qualifiers & Rs. 25000/- per month + HRA for others

Age Limit : Maximum age 35 years

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : CSIR-Floriculture Mission Phase II

Essential Qualification : MSc in Biological Sciences / Botany / Plant Breeding and Genetics / Life Sciences

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA for NET / GATE qualifiers & Rs. 25000/- per month + HRA for others

Age Limit : Maximum age 35 years

Name of post : Senior Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : CRISPR / Cpf1 based dual gene editing of OsEBP89 and OsCRK10 genes and molecular genetic analysis for dual-stress tolerance to brown spot disease drought in Indica rice (North East Indian) cultivar

Essential Qualification : PhD (Awarded or Thesis submitted) in Biological Sciences / Life Sciences / Biotechnology / Agricultural Biotechnology from a recognized Institute / University

Salary : Rs. 42000/- per month + HRA

Age Limit : Maximum age 40 years

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : To improve the efficiency of genome editing with CRISPR-Cas9and to create novel sources of epigenetic variation in plants

Essential Qualification : 1st class MSc in Biological Sciences / Life Sciences / Biotechnology / Agricultural Biotechnology from a recognized Institute / University

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA for NET / GATE qualifiers & Rs. 25000/- per month + HRA for others

Age Limit : Maximum age 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://neist.res.in/prostaff/ up to 5 PM of 30th May 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here