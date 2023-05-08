Assam Career : Apply online for 157 vacancies in Bank of Baroda

Applications are invited for 157 vacant managerial positions in Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Relationship Manager, Credit Analyst, Forex Acquisition & Relationship Manager.

Name of post : Relationship Manager

No. of posts : 66

Scale wise vacancies :

Scale-IV : 20

Scale-III : 46

Qualification : Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree / Diploma with Specialization in Finance (Min 1 Year course). Preferred – CA/CFA/CS/CMA

Experience :

Scale-IV : Min. 8 Years in Public / Private / Foreign Banks/ Financial Institutions with at least 4 years exposure in Sales/ Relationship Management in Corporate Credit

Scale-III : Min. 4 Years of Work Experience in Public / Private / Foreign Banks/Financial Institutions with at least 2 years exposure in Sales/ Relationship Management in Corporate Credit

Name of post : Credit Analyst

No. of posts : 74

Scale wise vacancies :

Scale-III : 68

Scale-II : 6

Qualification :

Scale -III : Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree with Specialization in Finance or CA / CMA / CS / CFA

Scale-II : Graduation (in any discipline) and CA

Experience :

Scale-III : Min. 4 Years of Work Experience in Bank with 3 years in Large/ Mid Corporate Credit in Public / Private / Foreign Banks/ Financial Institutions with exposure in Credit Appraisal/ Processing/ Operations

Scale-II : Preference will be given to candidates having Work Experience in Public / Private / Foreign Banks with exposure in Credit Appraisal/ Processing/ Operations

Name of post : Forex Acquisition & Relationship Manager

No. of posts : 17

Scale wise vacancies :

Scale-II : 12

Scale-III : 5

Qualification : Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree / Diploma with Specialization in Marketing / Sales

Experience :

Scale-III: Min. 4 Years of Work Experience in Public/ Private / Foreign Banks with 3 Years Exposure in Sales / Relationship Management in Forex

Scale-II : Min. 2 Years of Work Experience in Public/ Private / Foreign Banks with at least 1 Year Exposure in Sales / Relationship Management in Forex.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/bobsomar23/

The last date of submission of the application is 17.05.2023 (23:59 hours).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here