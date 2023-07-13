Assam Career : Apply online for 15 vacancies in ICMR RMRCNE Dibrugarh

Applications are invited for 15 vacant positions in ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, Dibrugarh, Assam.

ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, Dibrugarh, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Technical Assistant, Technician-I and Laboratory Attendant-I on regular basis.

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Veterinary Sciences : 1

Life Sciences : 1

Biosciences & Bioinformatics : 1

Pay Level (as per 7th CPC) : Level-6 Rs.35,400-1,12,400

Qualification :

Veterinary Sciences : 1st class Bachelor’s degree (Minimum three years) in Veterinary Sciences (B.V. Sc.) from a recognized University

Life Sciences : 1st class Bachelor’s degree (Minimum three years) in Zoology from a recognized University

Biosciences & Bioinformatics : 1st class Bachelor’s degree (Minimum three years) in Bioscience & Bioinformatics (or) Biotechnology from a recognized University

Age : Not exceeding 30 years

Also Read : Why applying sunscreen is must to prevent skin cancer or melanoma?

Name of post : Technician-I

No. of posts : 8

Subject wise vacancies :

Life Sciences : 7

Computer Sciences : 1

Pay Level (as per 7th CPC) : Level-2 Rs.19,900-63,200

Qualification :

Life Sciences :

i) 12th or Intermediate pass in Science subject with 55% marks

and

ii) At least One-year Diploma in MLT from a Govt. recognized institution

Computer Sciences :

i) 12th or Intermediate pass in Science subject with 55% marks

and

ii) At least or One-year Diploma in Computer applications/ science from a Govt. recognized

institution

Age : Not exceeding 28 years

Name of post : Laboratory Attendant-I

No. of posts : 4

Pay Level (as per 7th CPC) : Level-1 Rs.18,000-56,900

Qualification :

i) 10th pass with 50% marks in aggregate from recognized board

and

ii) One year working experience in a Govt. recognized/approved/registered lab.

Age : Not exceeding 25 years

Also Read : Pani Puri : 5 reasons why we love this street food item

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://rmrcne.org.in/ up to 9th August 2023

Thereafter, candidates have to download the Application Form from the Institute’s website and a printed copy of the filled offline application form duly signed by the applicant along with relevant enclosures and non-refundable application fee in the form of Indian Postal Order/Demand Draft of Rs. 300/- (Rupees Three hundred) only should be sent in a sealed envelope cover super scribing

“Application for the post of………… (name of the post), (Registration Number)” to “Director, ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, Bokul, Lahowal, Dibrugarh – 786003, Assam” through speed post/Registered post (applications by hand will not be received) latest by 12th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here