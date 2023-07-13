Assam Career : Apply online for 15 vacancies in ICMR RMRCNE Dibrugarh

Applications are invited for 15 vacant positions in ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, Dibrugarh, Assam.
ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, Dibrugarh, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Technical Assistant, Technician-I and Laboratory Attendant-I on regular basis.
Name of post : Technical Assistant
No. of posts : 3
Subject wise vacancies :
- Veterinary Sciences : 1
- Life Sciences : 1
- Biosciences & Bioinformatics : 1
Pay Level (as per 7th CPC) : Level-6 Rs.35,400-1,12,400
Qualification :
Veterinary Sciences : 1st class Bachelor’s degree (Minimum three years) in Veterinary Sciences (B.V. Sc.) from a recognized University
Life Sciences : 1st class Bachelor’s degree (Minimum three years) in Zoology from a recognized University
Biosciences & Bioinformatics : 1st class Bachelor’s degree (Minimum three years) in Bioscience & Bioinformatics (or) Biotechnology from a recognized University
Age : Not exceeding 30 years
Name of post : Technician-I
No. of posts : 8
Subject wise vacancies :
- Life Sciences : 7
- Computer Sciences : 1
Pay Level (as per 7th CPC) : Level-2 Rs.19,900-63,200
Qualification :
Life Sciences :
i) 12th or Intermediate pass in Science subject with 55% marks
and
ii) At least One-year Diploma in MLT from a Govt. recognized institution
Computer Sciences :
i) 12th or Intermediate pass in Science subject with 55% marks
and
ii) At least or One-year Diploma in Computer applications/ science from a Govt. recognized
institution
Age : Not exceeding 28 years
Name of post : Laboratory Attendant-I
No. of posts : 4
Pay Level (as per 7th CPC) : Level-1 Rs.18,000-56,900
Qualification :
i) 10th pass with 50% marks in aggregate from recognized board
and
ii) One year working experience in a Govt. recognized/approved/registered lab.
Age : Not exceeding 25 years
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://rmrcne.org.in/ up to 9th August 2023
Thereafter, candidates have to download the Application Form from the Institute’s website and a printed copy of the filled offline application form duly signed by the applicant along with relevant enclosures and non-refundable application fee in the form of Indian Postal Order/Demand Draft of Rs. 300/- (Rupees Three hundred) only should be sent in a sealed envelope cover super scribing
“Application for the post of………… (name of the post), (Registration Number)” to “Director, ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, Bokul, Lahowal, Dibrugarh – 786003, Assam” through speed post/Registered post (applications by hand will not be received) latest by 12th August 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here