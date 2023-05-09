Assam Career : Apply online for 14 vacancies in Gauhati High Court

Applications are invited for 14 vacant positions in Gauhati High Court Assam.

Gauhati High Court Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Judicial Assistant, Junior Grade Translator, Computer Assistant and Telephone Operator in its Principal Seat.

Name of post : Judicial Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Must be Graduate from a recognized University

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14000-60500/- + Grade Pay Rs. 8700/-

Name of post : Junior Grade Translator

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

1. Masters degree from a recognized University in any official language of the State concerned under the jurisdiction of Gauhati High Court

2. Computer Certificate / Diploma of atleast 6 months duration

3. Due weightage will be given to law graduates

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14000-60500/- + Grade Pay Rs. 8000/-

Name of post : Computer Assistant

No. of posts : 6

Qualification :

1. Must be a Graduate from a recognized University

2. Must have received training in execution of works such as data entry and DTP works, basic hardware maintenance including installation of various devices like printers, scanners etc, setting up and configuring LAN, using utilities, application software, web designing and web based application software and web based applications of computers

3. Computer Certificate / Diploma of atleast 6 months duration

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14000-60500/- + Grade Pay Rs. 6200/-

Name of post : Telephone Operator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Must be a Graduate from a recognized University, having proficiency in English, Hindi and Official Language of the State concerned under the jurisdiction of Gauhati High Court

2. Preference will be given to those candidates who have minimum two years of experience as a telephone operator in any reputed organization

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14000-60500/- + Grade Pay Rs. 5600/-

Age Limit : Maximum age limit for a candidate. Age relaxation for other categories will be as per Govt. rules

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/ from 3 PM of 18th May 2023 to 5 PM of 2nd June 2023.

Application Fees :

For SC / ST (P) / ST (H) : Rs. 150/-

For Others : Rs. 300/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here