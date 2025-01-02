Applications are invited for recruitment of over 100 vacant positions or career in NHM Assam.

National Health Mission (NHM) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of 100 vacant positions or career of Community Health Officer (CHO) on contractual basis.

Name of post : Community Health Officer (CHO)

No. of posts : 100

Essential Qualification:

GNM/ B.Sc Nursing with 6 (Six) Months Certificate Course in Community Health under IGNOU

Remuneration : Rs. 27,500/- per month

Age Limit:

Up to 40 years as on 01/01/2025 (Relaxation in maximum age : SC/ST candidates – 5 years, OBC/MOBC candidates – 3 years, PWD candidates – 10 years)

The age limit of the candidates will be calculated on the basis of the Matriculation/ HSLC Admit Card or Pass Certificate issued by a recognized Board/ Council and no other document shall be accepted in lieu of the mentioned documents.

Selection Process:

Selection process shall be notified in the official website of the Directorate of National Health Mission, Assam (https://nhm.assam.gov.in) altogether in due course of time.

The schedule of interview / selection test for the respective post altogether will be published in the website https://nhm.assam.gov.in in due course of time along with the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates. The candidates are advised to visit the website accordingly. No separate individual call letter for interview/ selection test will be sent. No TA/DA will also be paid for attending the interview/ selection test.

How to apply :

Candidates have to apply online altogether in the NHM Assam website: https://nhm.assam.gov.in

Last date for submission of applications is 10th January 2025

Candidate must upload the supporting documents including educational qualification, experience and other relevant documents also at the time of filling the online application.

Claims for any correction will also not be entertained after submitting the online application

Application Fees : Applicants aren’t required to pay any fees

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here