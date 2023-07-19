Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Sports Authority of India, Regional Centre (SAI RC), Guwahati, Assam.

Sports Authority of India, Regional Centre (SAI RC), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional (Athlete Relation Manager) on contract basis initially for a period of 02 Years and extendable on yearly basis up to maximum period of 5 years (2+1 +1+1+1).

Name of post : Young Professional (Athlete Relation Manager)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with certificate / Diploma course in Sports Management (Certificate / Diploma duration must be more than 06 months) from a recognised university

/Institute.

OR

MBA or PGDM (02 Years) from a recognized university/Institution

Experience : 1-3 years

How to apply : The candidate has to apply only online through the link https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs.

Date of opening of online registration –20.07.2023 at 05:00 PM

Closing date for submission of online application – 02.08.2023 at 05:00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

