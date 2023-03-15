Assam Career : Apply for Young Professional vacancy in Brahmaputra Board

Applications are invited for various legal positions in Brahmaputra Board Assam.

Brahmaputra Board Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional (Legal).

Name of post : Young Professional (Legal)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Law graduate with 3 year experience of practice with a senior advocate

Desirable : Persons with LLM, PhD, additional qualifications, research experience, published papers and post qualification experience in the relevant field would be preferred

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- per month

Place of Posting : Brahmaputra Board (HQ), Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format along with self-attested copies of certificates to the Secretary, Brahmaputra Board, Basistha, Guwahati-781029 latest by 17:00 hrs of March 31, 2023

The applications along with self-attested scanned documents can also be forwarded through email to secy-bbrd@gov.in latest by 17:00 hrs of March 31, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

