Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional-I on contractual basis for All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Nematodes in Agriculture.

Name of post : Young Professional-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MSc Nematology. Preference will be given to candidates having prior experience in field and laboratory works related to nematology

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 12th August 2023 at 11 AM in Department of Nematology, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat-785013, Assam

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with application in plain paper, bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials during the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

