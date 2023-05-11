Assam Career : Apply for Young Professional vacancy in Assam Agricultural University

Applications are invited for various academic positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional in GoA funded project on ““GIS mapping of char areas of Assam using geospatial Techniques for planning strategies of crop management and improving livelihood security Phase I” on contractual basis for a period of 12 months extendable by 3 months subject to

availability of fund.

Name of post : Young Professional

No. of posts : 4

Location wise vacancies :

ZRS, Shillongani, Nagaon : 1

Department of Soil Science, AAU, Jorhat : 2

ZRS, Lakhimpur : 1

Qualification :

Essential : Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture

Desirable

Master’s degree in any branch of Agricultural Science

Knowledge of Remote sensing and GIS

Knowledge of computer application

Also Read : 7 ethnic looks of The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma

Salary : Rs.25,000/- fixed per month

Age Limit : 35 yrs (with relaxations as per existing rules)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 25th May, 2023 at 11:00 AM in Department of Soil Science, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat

Also Read : From Mukesh Ambani to Ratan Tata, AI images of famous billionaires at Met Gala

How to apply : Candidates are required to submit application on plain paper enclosing the bio-data

mentioning qualification and experiences, along with self attested copies of Certificate/ Marksheet towards having passed B.Sc. (Agri) degree and one passport size photo at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here