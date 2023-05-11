Assam Career : Apply for Young Professional vacancy in Assam Agricultural University

Applications are invited for various academic positions in Assam Agricultural University.
Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional in GoA funded project on ““GIS mapping of char areas of Assam using geospatial Techniques for planning strategies of crop management and improving livelihood security Phase I” on contractual basis for a period of 12 months extendable by 3 months subject to
availability of fund.
Name of post : Young Professional
No. of posts : 4
Location wise vacancies :
- ZRS, Shillongani, Nagaon : 1
- Department of Soil Science, AAU, Jorhat : 2
- ZRS, Lakhimpur : 1
Qualification :
Essential : Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture
Desirable
- Master’s degree in any branch of Agricultural Science
- Knowledge of Remote sensing and GIS
- Knowledge of computer application
Also Read : 7 ethnic looks of The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma
Salary : Rs.25,000/- fixed per month
Age Limit : 35 yrs (with relaxations as per existing rules)
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 25th May, 2023 at 11:00 AM in Department of Soil Science, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat
Also Read : From Mukesh Ambani to Ratan Tata, AI images of famous billionaires at Met Gala
How to apply : Candidates are required to submit application on plain paper enclosing the bio-data
mentioning qualification and experiences, along with self attested copies of Certificate/ Marksheet towards having passed B.Sc. (Agri) degree and one passport size photo at the time of interview
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here