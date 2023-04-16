Assam Career : Apply for Young Professional vacancy in Assam Agricultural University

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional-II (YP-II) under the Food Science and Technology Programme, Department of Horticulture, College of Agriculture, Jorhat.

Name of post : Young Professional-II

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Post-Graduation in Food Technology/ Food Engineering / Food Processing
or equivalent degree

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Age Limit : 21-36 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 27th April 2023 at 11 AM in the Office chamber of the Dean, Faculty of Agriculture, AAU, Jorhat.

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualifications may report and submit their application in plain paper along with biodata and self-attested copies of certificates and other testimonials at the time of the interview. They should send their biodata to anantasaikia@aau.ac.in. Applicants are also required to bring original certificates/documents for verification at the time of the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

