Assam Career : Apply for Young Professional & Doctor vacancies in ICAR NRCP

Applications are invited for various academic and medical positions in Indian Council of Agricultural Research- National Research Centre on Pig (ICAR NRCP).

Indian Council of Agricultural Research- National Research Centre on Pig is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Young Professional –II and Part-Time Doctor.

Name of post : Young Professional –II

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: Master of Commerce/ Master of Arts (Economics)/ Bachelor of Business

Administration/ Mater of Business Administration/ Master in Computer Application/ Information

Technology/ Computer Science/ Artificial Intelligence /Operating Systems/ Software Engineering/ Computer Graphics.

Desirable: Working experience of Office Management /General Administration /Store & Purchase /Accounts in Govt. Organization /Universities

Emoluments: Rs.35,000/- per month fixed.

Age limit: Minimum age: 21 years, Maximum age: 45 years. Age relaxation as per Govt. of India rules

Name of post : Young Professional –II (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: B.Com/BBA/BBS (With minimum 60 % marks) from a recognized

University / College and CA (Inter) ICWA (Inter) with minimum 01 year experience in Finance & Accounts under Central Government Organizations/Central Autonomous organizations/Chartered Accountant Firms.

OR

B.Com/BBA/BBS (With minimum 60% marks) from a recognized University/College and MBA (finance) or Equivalent (with minimum 60 % marks) from a recognized Institution with minimum 01 year experience in Finance & Accounts under Central Government Organization/Central Autonomous organizations/Chartered Accountant Firms.

Desirable: Knowledge of IT applications, virtual meeting platforms and computer skills (MS Word, Excel, Power Point, Tally, Java, PFMS, MIS-FMS, ERP) will be added advantage.

Emoluments: Rs.35,000/- per month fixed.

Age limit: Minimum age: 21 years, Maximum age: 45 years. Age relaxation as per Govt. of India rules

Also Read : Birds to search when you come with family for places to visit in North East India

Name of post : Young Professional –I (IT)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: Graduate with at least 60% marks in Computer Application/ Information Technology/ Computer Science/ Artificial Intelligence/ Operating Systems/ Software Engineering/ Computer Graphics

Desirable: Knowledge of IT applications, virtual meeting platforms and computer skills (MS Word, Excel, Power Point, Tally, Java, PFMS, MIS-FMS, ERP) will be added advantage.

Emoluments: Rs.25,000/- per month fixed.

Age limit: Minimum age: 21 years, Maximum age: 45 years. Age relaxation as per Govt. of India rules

Name of post : Part Time Doctor

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: MBBS degree recognized by MCI. Post Graduate medical qualification from a recognized institute of MCI

Desirable:

i) Retired Govt. doctor or candidate having work experience

ii) Residing in the area near to the institute for attending emergency services

Emoluments: Rs.30,000/- per month fixed.

Age limit: Minimum age: 35 years, Maximum age: 70 years. Age relaxation as per Govt. of India rules

Also Read : Assam : Beautiful looks of Assamese actress Aimee Baruah in Cannes Film Festival 2023

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 8th June 2023 and 9th June 2023 at ICAR National Research Centre on Pig, Rani, Guwahati-781131.

How to apply : Candidates must bring his/her with latest CV along with application, two passport size photographs, attested copies of all certificates. All Original certificates must also be produced at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2