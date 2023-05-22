Assam Career : Apply for Yoga Instructor vacancy in Assam University

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Part time Yoga Instructor on purely temporary basis for an initial term of 6 (six) months from the date of joining duty, which may be extended on need basis thereafter.

Name of post : Part time Yoga Instructor

No. of posts : 1

Honorarium: Rs. 1,200/- per day, three days in a week

Essential Qualifications: Graduate with Diploma/Certificate in Yoga Training/ Yoga Science from any recognized University/ Institution/Centre.

OR

Graduate with record of having represented the University/State in Yoga at the Inter-University/ National Championships.

Evidence of having produced good performance Yoga teams/players for competitions like State/National/Inter-University, Inter-School etc.

Desirable : Bachelor’s Degree in Yoga Training/Yoga Science

Selection Procedure : A walk in interview will be held on 29-05-2023 (Monday) at 11.30 a.m. in the Department of Philosophy, Assam University, Silchar

How to apply : Candidates may attend the walk in interview with duly filled in prescribed application form attached herewith and self attested copies of all the supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here