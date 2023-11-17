Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Visiting Professor or Visiting Associate Professor or Visiting Assistant Professor on contract in the scheme titled, “M.Des Programme/ Executive Development Programme in Electronic Product Design” at Department of Design.

Name of post : Visiting Professor / Visiting Associate Professor / Visiting Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 1200000/- per month

Qualification :

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering along with a PhD degree in Electronics/ Computer Science and Engineering/ Design.

Candidates who have submitted their PhD thesis are also eligible to apply.

Candidates with industrial experience in the relevant field viz. consumer electronics, medical devices, toys, mobile phone etc. will be preferred.

Pre PhD industrial experience will also be considered.

Knowledge of industrial design is desired.

Retired faculty members of an institute of national importance, may also apply for this contractual

appointment.

Minimum requirements of qualification and/or experience may be relaxed in respect of exceptionally outstanding candidates.

Selection Procedure :

Shortlisted candidates will be intimated through e-mail to appear for an online interview with the details of Google Meet Link.

The date of the interview is 12.12.2023 (Tuesday).

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Link https://forms.gle/yhX23UnPpzA52o56A

Candidates must apply through the Google Form in the given link on or before 30.11.2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here