Assam Career : Apply for Tourism Monitor vacancy in IRCTC

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Tourism Monitors on Contract basis for a period of 3 years.

Name of post : Tourism Monitor

No. of posts : 8

Qualification & Experience :

i) 3-Years Bachelor degree in Tourism; or 3-Years Bachelor degree in any stream + 1-year Diploma in Travel & Tourism. Minimum 01 year working experience in Tour Operation/ Travel Agency Firms

ii) 3-years Bachelor Degree in any stream + 2-years Post Graduation Degree/Diploma in Travel & Tourism. Minimum 02 years working experience in Tour Operation / Travel Agency Firms

Remuneration :

i) Rs 30,000/- per month (incl. Statutory deductions) and other allowances as applicable.

ii) Rs 35,000/- per month (incl. Statutory deductions) and other allowances as applicable.

Age Limit : 28 years for UR. Age relaxation will be given to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD/ ExServiceman

applicants as per Government guidelines. Upper age is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST applicants, by 3 years for OBC applicants and by 10 years for PwBD applicants. Ex-Service Men up to the extent of service rendered in defence plus 3 yrs.

Place of Posting : The selected candidates may be posted in Kolkata/Patna/ Guwahati. However, candidates may be deployed/ posted anywhere in India at the discretion of IRCTC

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 5th April 2023 and 6th April 2023 from 10:30 AM onwards in Hotel Polo Floatel, 9, Jetty, 10 Strand Road, B.B.D. Bagh, Kolkata: 700001

How to apply : Candidates are requested to fill in the application form (attached along with this notification) duly complete in all respects. The completed application form has to be submitted at the venue of the interview for verification along with original documents, one set of attested copies of requisite documents and two recent passport size photographs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

