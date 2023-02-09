Assam Career Apply for Technical Assistant vacancy in IIT Guwahati

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Technical Assistant in the project entitled “Scheme for financial assistance

for setting up of Electronics & ICT Academies” at the Centre for Educational Technology (CET).

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : Rs. 35000-1400-49000

Qualification & Experience : Master degree of Engineering in Electronics and Communication (EC) or Electrical Engineering (EE) or Computer Science (CS) or Information Technology (IT) or specialization in the above mentioned branches or Bachelors degree of Engineering in Electronics

and Communication (EC) or Electrical Engineering (EE) or Computer Science (CS) or Information Technology (IT) or specialization in the above mentioned branches with 03 years of work experience. Relevant and higher experienced candidate will be given preferences.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 17th February, 2023 (Friday) from 10.00 AM onwards in E&ICT Academy, Technology Complex, IIT Guwahati, PIN-781039

How to apply : Candidates should apply by filling the Online application form available in the

website before 15th February 2023 (17:00 Hrs.).

The online application link: https://forms.gle/dyhkiH5J2QaxcNYW8

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

