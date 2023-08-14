Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Technical Assistant under the Directorate of Research (Agri.) in the project entitled “Utilization of citrus Microbiome in Rejuvenating Khasi Mandarin plants affected by important citrus diseases (under DBT’s NER Citrus Programme).

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Sc.

Desirable: Experience of working in microbiology laboratory shall be given preference

Emoluments : Rs. 20,000+8% HRA (fixed) per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held in the office chamber of the Head, Department of Agricultural Biotechnology, AAU, Jorhat on 21.08.2023 from 10.30 AM onwards

How to apply : Candidate may appear for the interview with bio data/reprints/publications/thesis etc, along with one copy of passport size photograph. Original and attested copies of all testimonials must be presented at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here