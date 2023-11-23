Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in AAU Assam.

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post or career of Technical Assistant / Skill Helper under the project “AICRP on Weed Management.” Assam Agricultural University is the first institution of its kind in the whole of North-Eastern Region of India. The main goal of this institution is to produce globally competitive human resources in farm sectorand to carry out research in both conventional and frontier areas for production optimization as well as to disseminate the generated technologies as public good for benefitting the food growers/produces and traders involved in the sector while emphasizing on sustainability, equity and overall food security at household level.

Name of post : Technical Assistant / Skill Helper

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : AICRP on Weed Management

Qualification : Science Graduate with Computer knowledge on MS office (Words, Excel & ppt)

Age Limit : Up to 38 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th November 2023 at 10:30 AM in Department of Agronomy, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat

How to apply :

Candidates having requisite qualifications may report and submit application in plain paper along with bio-data with self attested copies of certificates and other testimonials as per date and time mentioned below.

Applicants are also required to produce all the original certificates and documents for verification at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here