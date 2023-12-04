Applications are invited for various technical positions or career in AAU Assam.

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Technical Assistant for the project AICRP on Post Harvest Engineering and Technology (PHET), Khanapara Centre, Deptt. of Livestock Products Technology.

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Centre wise vacancies :

Meat Processing Unit : 2

Equipment Fabrication Unit : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Technical Assistant (Meat Processing Unit) : Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science. Working experience in meat science laboratory/ research project. Proficiency in computer application

Technical Assistant (Equipment Fabrication Unit) : Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering. Working experience in food processing equipment designing/ fabrication. Proficiency in computer Application

Age Limit :

Age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years on the last date submission of application. The upper age limit is relaxable as follows- 5 years for SC/ST candidates. 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with the self-attested copies of all the relevant documents to the ‘Director of Research (Veterinary), Assam Agricultural University, Khanapara, Guwahati -781022’.

Applications will be received up to 4.00 pm of 21st December, 2023.

Application Fees :

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 300.00 (Rupees Three Hundred) only in the form of Demand Draft drawn in favor of Director of Research (Vety.), Payable at State Bank of India, Khanapara Branch (Branch Code: 09945).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here