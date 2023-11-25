Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in AAU Jorhat Assam.

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Technical Assistant in the Department of Food Science & Nutrition at College of Community Science. Assam Agricultural University is the first institution of its kind in the whole of North-Eastern Region of India. The main goal of this institution is to produce globally competitive human resources in farm sectorand to carry out research in both conventional and frontier areas for production optimization as well as to disseminate the generated technologies as public good for benefitting the food growers/produces and traders involved in the sector while emphasizing on sustainability, equity and overall food security at household level.

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : BSc in Home Science. Specialized in Food Science & Nutrition from a recognized University / Institute

Desirable : Experience in Nutrition, Dietetics and food analytical works

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Age Limit : Up to 45 years

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 6th December 2023 at 11 AM in Department of Food Science and Nutrition, College of Community Science, Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Jorhat

How to apply :

Candidates having requisite qualifications may report and submit application in plain paper along with bio-data with self attested copies of certificates and other testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here