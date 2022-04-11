Applications are invited for various teaching and administrative positions in Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Visvavidyalaya Assam.

Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Visvavidyalaya Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, Vice Principal and Tutor.

Name of post : Assistant / Associate Professor of Political Science / Education

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Political Science : 1

Education : 1

Qualification : As per latest UGC norms

Name of post : Vice Principal for Institute of Nursing Education, Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Visvavidyalaya

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MSc Nursing

Experience : 12 years, of which 10 years teaching experience after passing MSc Nursing

Name of post : Associate Professor in Nursing (Any specialization)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MSc Nursing

Experience : 8 years including 5 years teaching experience

Name of post : Assistant Professor / Tutor in Pharmaceutical Science

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

Assistant Professor : MPharm and 5 years experience (any specialization)

Tutor : BPharm and 3-5 years experience (any specialization)

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed form along with all necessary testimonials to Registrar, Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Visvavidyalaya, Nasatra, Barpeta, Assam, PIN-781307 within April 23, 2022. The applications should be accompanied by a demand draft of Rs. 1000/- in favour of Registrar, Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Visvavidyalaya payable at SBI Nasatra Branch.

