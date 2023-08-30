Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Associate on purely temporary basis in the Department of English.

Name of post : Teaching Associate in Department of English

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : M.A. in English (As per UGC norms)

Also Read : Rahul Gandhi’s heart stolen away with the beauty of Nilgiris Hills

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 7th September 2023 from 12:30 PM onwards in Conference Room of the Secretary, University Classes, Gauhati University Campus, Gauhati University.

Also Read : Assam CM applauds ISRO for posting ‘clearest ever’ footages from the Moon

How to apply : Candidates should bring their applications with an updated Curiculum Vitae (CV) with relevant original certificates/documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here