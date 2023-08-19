Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Associate in the Department of Sociology on purely temporary basis.

Name of post : Teaching Associate in Department of Sociology

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.A. in Sociology (As per UGC norms)

Salary : Rs. 27000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 22nd August 2023 from 10:30 AM onwards in Conference Room of the Secretary, University Classes, Gauhati University Campus, Gauhati University

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with their applications, updated Curriculum Vitae (CV), relevant original certificates / documents and a set of self-attested copies of certificates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here