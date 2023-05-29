Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Associate on purely temporary basis in the Department of Business Administration.

Name of post : Teaching Associate in Department of Business Administration

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : MBA or any equivalent degree in Management

Salary : Rs. 23,000/- (fixed) per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 14th June 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Conference Room, Office of the Secretary, University Classes, Gauhati University Campus, Gauhati University.

How to apply : Candidates should bring their applications with an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV), all relevant original certificates/documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

