Assam Career : Apply for Teaching Associate vacancy in Gauhati University

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the position of Teaching Associate(s) on purely temporary basis in the Department of University Law College.

Name of post : Teaching Associate in Department of University Law College

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : LLM with NET / SLET

Remuneration : Remuneration for the post of Teaching Associates (purely temporary) will be Rs. 23,000/- fixed per month.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 25th May 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Conference Room, Office of the Secretary, University Classes, Gauhati University Campus, Gauhati University

How to apply : Candidates should bring their applications with an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) with relevant original certificates/documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here