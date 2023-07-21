Applications are invited for various teaching and project based positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Teaching Associate in the Department of Political Science and Junior Research Fellow in the Department of Mathematics.

Name of post : Teaching Associate in Department of Political Science

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : M.A. in Political Science (as per UGC norms)

Salary : Rs. 27,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview for the above position will be held on 28th July 2023 at 11 AM in Conference Room, Office of the Secretary, University Classes, Gauhati University Campus, Gauhati University.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow in Department of Mathematics

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Characterization & Stability of Multivariate Mappings

Qualification : MSc or equivalent degree in Mathematics having a consistently good record (minimum 55% marks or equivalent CGPA) with NET / valid GATE score. Knowledge in MATLAB / Mathematics is desirable

Fellowship : Rs. 31000/- per month (consolidated) for the first two years and Rs. 35000/- per month (consolidated) for third year (excluding HRA if applicable)

How to apply :

For the post of Teaching Associate, candidates may bring their applications with an updated curriculum Vitae (CV) with relevant original certificates/documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates.

For the post of JRF, candidates may send their applications with an updated curriculum Vitae (CV) along with self-attested copies of necessary documents by post to Dr. Hemen Dutta (Principal Investigator), Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics, Gauhati University, Guwahati-781014, Assam or by email to hemendutta@gmail.com / duttah@gauhati.ac.in. The last date of receipt of applications is 30th July 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2