Applications are invited for various teaching positions in National Law University & Judicial Academy (NLUJA) Assam.

National Law University & Judicial Academy (NLUJA) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Assistant.

Name of post : Teaching Assistant

Eligibility : Research Scholars (RS) enrolled with NLUJA Assam

Stipend : Rs. 1000/- per class

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 21st July 2023 at 2 PM in National Law University & Judicial Academy (NLUJA) Assam.

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interviews with applications in prescribed format as given in the website https://www.nluassam.ac.in/ along with original and photocopies of relevant testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

