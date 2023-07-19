Applications are invited for various teaching positions in National Law University & Judicial Academy (NLUJA) Assam.
National Law University & Judicial Academy (NLUJA) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Assistant.
Name of post : Teaching Assistant
Eligibility : Research Scholars (RS) enrolled with NLUJA Assam
Stipend : Rs. 1000/- per class
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 21st July 2023 at 2 PM in National Law University & Judicial Academy (NLUJA) Assam.
How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interviews with applications in prescribed format as given in the website https://www.nluassam.ac.in/ along with original and photocopies of relevant testimonials
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
