Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya NHPC Gerukamukh.

Kendriya Vidyalaya NHPC Gerukamukh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Teachers, Instructors and Counsellors on purely contractual basis for the session 2023-24.

Name of post : PGT-Physics, Chemistry, Maths,Biology, Computer Science

Qualification : Masters with at least 50% marks, BEd and Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English

Salary : Rs. 32,500/- per month

Name of post : TGT- English, Maths, Social Studies, Assamese Language

Qualification : Bachelors with at least 50% marks, BEd, CTET and Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English

Salary : Rs. 31,250/- per month

Name of post : PRT

Qualification : HSSC / Intermediate / equivalent with at least 50% marks, DEd / BTC / JBT / BEd, CTET and Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English

Salary : Rs. 26,250/- per month

Name of post : Instructor- Computer, Sports, Music, Art & Craft

Qualification : HSSC / Intermediate / equivalent with at least 50% marks with Graduation with relative subject and Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English

Salary : Rs. 26,250/- per month

Name of post : Counsellor

Qualification : BA / BSc (Psychology) with certificate of diploma in counselling and Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Age Limit : Candidates should be between 18 to 65 years of age

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 25th February 2023 at 8 AM in Kendriya Vidyalaya, NHPC Gerukamukh, Dhemaji, Assam, PIN-787035

How to apply : Candidates can send their application forms to the Vidyalaya email id kvgerukamukh@gmail.com on or before 23rd February 2023.

Candidates should appear for the walk-in-interview with original and one self-attested copy of each certificate

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here