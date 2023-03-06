Assam Career : Apply for Teacher vacancy in Sainik School Goalpara

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Sainik School Goalpara

Sainik School Goalpara is inviting applications from eligible candidates for a regular post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) in Mathematics.

Name of post : PGT- Mathematics

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Post Graduate in Mathematics with a recognized degree in education.

or

Possessing equivalent degrees from Regional College of Education

(b) Qualified CTET/STET.

Salary : Basic Pay Rs. 47600/- (Level 8) for PGT as per 7 CPC Pay Matrix along with other admissible allowances with rent free accommodation, free messing, LTC, New Pension Scheme, gratuity and other perks as per Sainik Schools Society Rules and Regulations

Age : Should not be below 21 and above 40 yrs as on 31 Mar 2023.

Also Read : Holi 2023 : Here’s how you can make your smartphone a Holi-proof smartphone

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications on prescribed proforma with a recent passport size photograph giving full address and resume with contact number (compulsory), along with attested copies of mark sheets, other testimonials and a demand draft for Rs. 1000/- (non

refundable) drawn in favour of “Principal, Sainik School, Goalpara” payable at State Bank of

India, Mornoi (Code No.9148)”.

The applications must reach the Principal, Sainik School Goalpara, Post Office – Rajapara

Goalpara District, Assam, Pin Code: 783133. Last date of receipt of application is 31 March 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 5 highly stylish formal looks of Namita Thapar, the fashion-conscious Shark of Shark Tank India