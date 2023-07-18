Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tamulpur, Assam.
Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tamulpur, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Balvatika Teacher (Pre Primary Teacher) on contractual basis.
Name of post : Balvatika Teacher (Pre Primary Teacher)
Qualification :
(i) Senior Secondary class (Class XII or its equivalent) from a recognized board with at least 50% marks
AND
(ii) Diploma in Nursery Teacher Education/ Preschool Education / Early childhood Education
Programme (D.E.C.Ed) of duration of not less than two years or B.Ed(Nursery) from NCTE recognized Institution
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 23rd July 2023 from 9 AM onwards in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tamulpur, Assam, PIN-783167
How to apply : Candidates are requested to appear for the interview with original and one set of Xerox copy of all relevant documents
Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2
