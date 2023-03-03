Assam Career Apply for Teacher vacancy in Kendriya Vidyalaya ONGC Nazira

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya ONGC Nazira.

Kendriya Vidyalaya ONGC Nazira is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Primary Teachers (PRT) and Miscellaneous Teachers on contractual basis.

Name of posts :

PGT : Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Maths, English, Hindi, Geography, History, Political Science, Economics & Computer Science

TGT : Science, Social Studies, English, Hindi, Maths, Sanskrit & Assamese.

PRT-Primary Teachers.

Miscellaneous Teachers : Computer Instructor, Special Educator, Counselor & Yoga Coach

Eligibility Criteria : Qualification, age limit and remuneration will be as per Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) norms

Also Read : 8 make-up looks of Janhvi Kapoor that is great for parties

Selection Procedure : A Walk-in-Interview will be held on 9th March, 2023 in Kendriya Vidyalaya ONGC Nazira. Reporting time is from 9:00 am to 03:00 pm

How to apply : Candidates must bring their original documents, one passport size photograph and a set of Xerox copies of the relevant documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Arjun Tea : The best Ayurvedic beverage that works wonders for your heart