Assam Career Apply for Teacher vacancy in Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 Tezpur

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 Tezpur
Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 Tezpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of PGTs (All Subject), TGTs (All Subject), PRTs, Computer Instructor, Games Coach, Yoga Coach, Dance Coach, Doctor, Nurse, Academic Counsellor, Art Coach and Special Educators.
Name of posts :
- PGTs (All Subject)
- TGTs (All Subject)
- PRTs
- Computer Instructor
- Games Coach
- Yoga Coach
- Dance Coach
- Doctor
- Nurse
- Academic Counsellor
- Art Coach
- Special Educators
Eligibility Criteria : As per Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) norms
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview is scheduled to be held on March 22, 2023 in Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 Tezpur. The exact date will be communicated through Vidyalaya website and email by March 16, 2023
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://no1tezpur.kvs.ac.in/ by March 14, 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
