Assam Career Apply for Teacher vacancy in Kendriya Vidyalaya IOC Noonmati

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya IOC Noonmati.

Kendriya Vidyalaya IOC Noonmati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of PGTs, TGTs, PRT, Yoga Coach, Sports Coach, Counsellor, Special Educator and Computer Instructor on contractual basis.

Name of post : PGT (English, Hindi, Chemistry, Accountancy, Business Studies, Physics, Computer Science/IP, Biology, Commerce, Maths)

Eligibility Criteria : Post-Graduation with 50 % in concerned subject + B.Ed. or equivalent degree

Name of post : TGT ( Science, Social Studies, Sanskrit, Assamese, English, Hindi, Maths)

Eligibility Criteria : Graduation with 50 % in concerned subject + CTET/ B.Ed. or equivalent degree

Name of post : PRT

Eligibility Criteria : Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks + CTET/ B.Ed. or equivalent degree

Name of post : Yoga Coach

Eligibility Criteria : Diploma in Yoga or BPEd with specialization in Yoga

Name of post : Sports Coach (Basketball / Volleyball)

Eligibility Criteria : B.P. ED/B.P.E integrated course with specialization in Basketball or Volleyball or Diploma in sports coaching in Basketball or Volleyball.

Name of post : Counsellor

Eligibility Criteria : B.A./B.S.c(Psychology) with certificate of Diploma in counseling.

Name of post : Special Educator

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Graduation in any discipline with 50% marks from a recognized University

2. Diploma/Certificate/B.Ed. Course in Special Education OR Any equivalent qualification approved by RCI (Rehabilitation Council of India)

Name of post : Computer Instructor

Eligibility Criteria : M.Sc. / B.E. / B.Tech. in Comp. Sc. Or B.C.A/M.C.A. or M.Sc.( IT) OR B.Sc. / M.Sc / M.A with PGDCA or DOEACC ‘O’ OR ‘A’ Level.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 9th March 2023 in Kendriya Vidyalaya IOC Noonmati, Guwahati. Reporting time for the interview is from 8 AM to 9 AM

How to apply : Candidates are requested to download the application form from the website https://iocguwahati.kvs.ac.in/ duly filled up along with recent passport size photo and bring it on the date of interview along with original & one set of photocopy of testimonials along with two passport size photographs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here