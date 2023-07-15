Assam Career : Apply for Teacher vacancy in Kendriya Vidyalaya Dinjan

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Dinjan, Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Dinjan, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Balvatiaka teachers purely part time contractual basis for the academic session 2023-2024.

Name of post : Balvatiaka-(3) Teachers

Qualification :

i) Senior Secondary (Class XII or its equivalent) from recognized board with 50% marks.

And

ii) Diploma in Nursery teacher education /Pre-School education/Early childhood education Programme(D.E.C.Ed) of duration of not less than two years or B.Ed.(Nursery) from NCERT recognized institutions.

Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Applications

Salary : Rs. 26250/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 21st July 2023 in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Dinjan, Dist.- Dibrugarh, Assam-786189. Reporting time for interview is 8.30am. Registration from 8.30am to 10.30am.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with a duly filled- in bio data along with passport photo, photocopy of marks sheets and testimonials besides originals.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here