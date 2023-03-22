Assam Career : Apply for Teacher vacancy in Kendriya Vidyalaya Barpeta

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya Barpeta.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Barpeta is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of PRTs, TGT Sanskrit, PGT Hindi, Assamese Teacher, Computer Instructor, Yoga Instructor, Nurse.

Name of post : Primary Teacher (PRT)

Qualification :

i) Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent and

ii) Diploma of Certificate in basic teachers’ training of duration of not less than two years or B.El.Ed /JBT.

iii) Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Paper – I, conducted by the CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

iv) Competence to teach through Hindi & English media.

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)- Sanskrit

Qualification :

1. Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate

OR

Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in concerned subject and in aggregate with Sanskrit as a subject in all the three years.

2. Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Paper – II conducted by CBSE in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

3. B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized university

Name of post : Assamese Teacher

Qualification : Graduation with Assamese subject in all the three years of graduation with minimum 50% marks

Name of post : Computer Instructor

Qualification :

1. B.E or B. Tech. (Computer Science) /BCA/MCA/M.Sc (Computer Science), M.Sc (Electronics with computer science component) M.Sc (IT)/B.Sc (Computer Science) OR Bachelor’s /Master Degree in any Science subject/ Mathematics from Govt. recognized University with post graduate diploma in computer application from Govt. recognized University/ Institute

OR

Post Graduate Degree in any subject with post graduate diploma in computer application from Govt. recognized University/ ‘O ‘Level from DOEACC OR Post Graduate Degree in any subject with minimum ‘A’ Level from DOEACC.

2. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English

Name of post : Yoga Instructor

Qualification :

1. Graduation in any subject or equivalent from a recognized University.

2. One-year training in Yoga from a recognized institution

Name of post : Nurse

Qualification : B.Sc Nursing/ Diploma in Nursing( Recognized by the government)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 25th March 2023 at 9 AM in Kendriya Vidyalaya Barpeta

How to apply : Candidates must bring completely filled up Registration Form (Provided in Annexure-A) along with one set of self-attested copies of the mark sheets / certificates / testimonials etc.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here