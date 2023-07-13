Assam Career : Apply for Teacher vacancy in Kendriya Vidyalaya Barpeta

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Barpeta, Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Barpeta, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Balvatika teachers and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in Hindi/Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science purely on temporary basis.

Name of post : Balvatika Teacher

Qualification : Senior Secondary (Class XII or its equivalent) from recognized Board with at least 50% marks.

And

Diploma in Nursery Teacher Education /Pre School Education /Early childhood Education Programme (D.E.CEd) of duration of not less than two years, or B.Ed (Nursery) from National Council for Teachers Education recognised institutions.

Also Read : Why applying sunscreen is must to prevent skin cancer or melanoma?

Name of post : Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) – Hindi/Chemistry/Biology

Qualification :

i) Two years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.A./ M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education

or NCERT in the concerned subject;

OR

Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

ii) B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university

iii) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English.

Name of post : Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) – Computer Science

Qualification :

i) MCA/B.E./B.Tech /M.Sc. in Computer Science

Or

PG diploma in computer with post graduate degree in any subject

Or

B Level from DOEACC with PG Degree in any subject.

Or

C Level from DOEACC Ministry of Electronics and IT, GOI, and Graduation.

Candidates should have aggregate marks 50%

ii) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English.

Desirable Qualification : Knowledge of computer applications for all the posts.

Salary : As per KVS Norms.

Also Read : Pani Puri : 5 reasons why we love this street food item

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 16th July 2023 at Kendriya Vidyalaya Barpeta. Candidates must come prepared for written screening test to be held at 9:00 am on that day (if required depending on number of candidates).

How to apply : Candidates must bring completely filled up Registration Form (Provided in Annexure-A)along with one set of self-attested copies of the mark sheets / certificates / testimonials etc. They should bring along their valid Identity card for entering the Vidyalaya campus on the day of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here