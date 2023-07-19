Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Assam University, Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Assam University, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Balvatika Teachers on part time contractual basis for the session 2023-24.

Name of post : Balvatika Teachers

Qualification :

(i) Senior Secondary class (Class XII or its equivalent) from a recognized board with at least 50% marks

AND

(ii) Diploma in Nursery Teacher Education/ Preschool Education / Early childhood Education

Programme (D.E.C.Ed) of duration of not less than two years or B.Ed(Nursery) from NCTE recognized Institution

Salary : As per KVS rules

Also Read : 5 hairstyles of Alia Bhatt that is perfect for summer at work

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 22nd July 2023 in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Assam University, Silchar, Dorgakona-788011. Reporting time for the interview is from 8 AM to 10 AM

How to apply : Candidates are requested to appear for the interview with original and one set of self-attested copy of all relevant documents and recent passport size photograph

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 7 safe and exciting adventure sports you can try with your kids in summer vacation