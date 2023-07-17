Assam Career : Apply for Teacher vacancy in Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS Chabua

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS Chabua, Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS Chabua, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) trained teachers on purely part time contractual basis.

Name of post : Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) Trained Teacher

Qualification :

(i) Senior Secondary class (Class XII or its equivalent) from a recognized board with at least 50% marks

AND

(ii) Diploma in Nursery Teacher Education/ Preschool Education / Early childhood Education

Programme (D.E.C.Ed) of duration of not less than two years or B.Ed(Nursery) from NCTE recognized Institution

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 24th July 2023 in Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS Chabua

How to apply : Candidates must send duly filled application form on School email id

chabua1860@gmail.com before 03:00 pm on 20-07-2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here