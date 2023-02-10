Assam Career Apply for Teacher vacancy in Assam Jatiya Bidyalay

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam Jatiya Bidyalay.
Assam Jatiya Bidyalay is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of English Teacher.
Name of post : Teacher (English)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
a) Major in degree course and master degree in the subject concerned.
b) Assamese/English medium schooling background.
c) 55% marks in aggregate in HSLC, HSSLC and degree taken together.
d) Candidates with training/experience in spoken English programme will be given preference.
Also Read : Nutritious jelly recipe of Assam’s MasterChef India 7 contestant Nazia Sultana that can be made easily at home
Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month
Upper age limit : 40 years on the date of application
How to apply : Candidates are to submit required information in Assam Jatiya Bidyalay’s own
application form to be downloaded from the website : www.assamjatiyabidyalay.com.
The filled in application forms are to be send to jobsassamjatiyabidyalay@gmail.com
No other copies of any certificates are to be sent except the application form.
Last date for submission of applications is February 24, 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Also Read : 10 hairstyles of Deepika Padukone that is perfect for parties