Assam Career Apply for Teacher vacancy in Assam Jatiya Bidyalay

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam Jatiya Bidyalay.

Assam Jatiya Bidyalay is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of English Teacher.

Name of post : Teacher (English)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a) Major in degree course and master degree in the subject concerned.

b) Assamese/English medium schooling background.

c) 55% marks in aggregate in HSLC, HSSLC and degree taken together.

d) Candidates with training/experience in spoken English programme will be given preference.

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Upper age limit : 40 years on the date of application

How to apply : Candidates are to submit required information in Assam Jatiya Bidyalay’s own
application form to be downloaded from the website : www.assamjatiyabidyalay.com.

The filled in application forms are to be send to jobsassamjatiyabidyalay@gmail.com

No other copies of any certificates are to be sent except the application form.

Last date for submission of applications is February 24, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

